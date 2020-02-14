Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG BS6 Launched; Claims To Deliver 32.52 km/kg

Having announced its exit from the diesel-powered segment altogether, Maruti Suzuki has introduced another car with a factory-fitted CNG kit mated to a BS6 engine. After the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG, the carmaker has launched the Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG at INR 5.25 lakh for the LXi trim and INR 5.32 lakh for the LXi (O) trim (Ex-showroom-Delhi). This new launch is aligned to the Company’s Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo-2020.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are factory-fitted, and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced driveability across all kinds of terrains. Fitted with a tank capacity of 60 Ltrs (Water equivalent), the WagonR S-CNG variant offers a mileage of 32.52 km/kg. The CNG system has been paired with the 1.0-litre K10B engine which cranks out 58.3 hp and 78 Nm of torque when powered by CNG.

Prior to this, Maruti Suzuki launched the Ertiga S-CNG BS6 with a claimed mileage of 26.08 km/kg. The MPV is now available at INR 8.95 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) in the VXi trim. For the Ertiga, the CNG kit fuels the car’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine which cranks out 92 PS and 122 Nm of torque. Tank capacity stands at 60 litres (water equivalent).

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Debuts At The Auto Expo

Commenting on the launch of the BS6 WagonR CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently endeavored to offer sustainable mobility options to customers. With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country. The 3rd generation WagonR is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand WagonR with more than 24 lakh customers. Strong on looks and performance, the new factory fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience.”