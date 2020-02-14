New Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India With 5+2 Seating Configuration

Jaguar Land Rover India have launched the model year 2020 Discovery Sport in the S & R-Dynamic SE derivatives. The New Discovery Sport is offered with BS-VI compliant 245 Hp Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol and 177 Hp Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options. The new Discovery Sport is enhanced with LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights, rear LED lights and Animated Directional Indicators. The cabin has enhanced stowage space and a new Sport Shift gear selector along with a fixed panoramic roof. Delivery of the diesel powered New Land Rover Discovery Sport has now begun, and is priced at ₹ 57.06 Lakh for the S derivative and ₹ 60.89 Lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim. Start of deliveries of petrol powered Discovery Sport will be subsequent to start of diesel and will be announced in some time.

What’s also new inside is Cabin Air Ionization technology and Land Rover’s InControl Touch Pro infotainment, fitted standard, available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, Smart Settings use artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences, adjusting massage and seat positions, music and climate settings and steering column positioning to suit each driver. Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices is also introduced for the first time within the lower center console, along with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. Infotainment is taken a notch higher with Meridian Audio providing state-of-the-art entertainment.

InControl Remote & Protect App allow to interact with the Discovery Sport from anywhere. The ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’ is now available on the Discovery Sport, transforming the rear view mirror into an HD video screen at the touch of a button. It displays a rear-facing camera feed onto the mirror, ensuring the driver’s view remains unrestricted by passengers or large items in the back.

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the Discovery Sport provides greater capability. The Discovery Sport has All Wheel Drive and Hill Descent Control with All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), which allows to maintain a steady speed in the most challenging conditions. The ATPC works alongside the standard Terrain Response 2, All Wheel Drive (AWD) traction and braking systems. Every All Wheel Drive Discovery Sport uses Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVBB) system which maximizes control and handling even through the tightest of corners. All this while retaining a wading depth of 600 mm. Powered by BS-VI compliant Ingenium Powertrains, the New Discovery Sport is available with a choice of 2.0-litre Turbocharged Petrol with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, producing 245 hp and 365 Nm of torque or a 2.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel producing 177 hp and 430 Nm of torque.

Commenting on the new launch, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, “The New Discovery Sport is a bold evolution of the original design, incorporating the latest in technological advancements. Fueling the spirit of adventure, the vehicle consists of improved features that not only enhance the capability of the vehicle but also elevate the complete driving experience. It further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.”