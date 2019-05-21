Michelin Launches The New Primacy 4ST Tyre In India

Today, Michelin announced the availability of its updated Primacy 4ST tyre in the India market. After 3 years of development, this tyre provides a high level of performance on wet and slippery surfaces, and will now also respond to the customers’ demand for a long-lasting tyre. The new 4ST Tyre uses the latest generation elastomers, which enhances grip on wet and loose surfaces. The new tyre also delivers a very high level of grip from the first to the last kilometre and to achieve this level of grip, the tread pattern has been optimized with a new and improved design that reveals squarer and less tapered grooves.

The Michelin Primacy 4ST not only offers an excellent level of performance in braking on wet roads but when compared with its rivals, the new Primacy 4ST brakes, on an average, 2.3m shorter than its direct competitors and when tested in a worn condition, the tyre brakes 5.2m shorter than the average of its competitors. In addition to a traditional tread wear indicator on the shoulder, the tyre also has a Michelin marking at the bottom of the tread grooves. These two methods allow users to instantly identify the level of wear and tear of the tyre.

The Michelin Evergrip Technology provides an outstanding wet grip, thanks to the new tread pattern that provides over 50% more grooves to evacuate more water compared to the previous generation tyre. The new rubber compounds are much stronger and more consistent in bonding rubber and silica to ensure a uniform energy distribution when in contact with the wet road for improved comfort and control. The 2nd generation Silent Rib Technology used in the tyre is specifically created to provide a quiet ride, thanks to the interlocking bands between the tread blocks that minimize air pumping sounds as the tyre is rolling.

Mohan Kumar, Executive Vice President Michelin India said: “We are delighted to bring MICHELIN Primacy 4ST tyres to India. Michelin is committed to delivering long-lasting performance from the first to the last kilometre. This new range will provide motorists with the pleasure of driving without compromising on performance, safety and longevity. Several Michelin patented technologies have been combined to provide this range with very high-performance levels due to a new rubber compound and a tread pattern that has been optimized to offer high-performance at the end of the tyre’s life.”