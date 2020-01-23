Facelifted Tata Tiago And Tigor Launched; Are Now Petrol-Only Carlines

Tata Motors’ entry-level cars, the Tiago and its compact sedan version, the Tiago, have been facelifted for 2020. Ready to conform to BS6 norms, both carlines now only offer a petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The facelift brings new colours and a fascia which now appears more mature and bolder, compared to the previous-gen version. The 2020 Tata Tiago will be available at a starting price of INR 4.60 lakh, whereas, prices for the Tigor 2020 will start at INR 5.75 lakh. Tata Tiago Variants Price (Ex-showroom) XE INR 4.60 lakh XT INR 5.20 lakh XZ INR 5.70 lakh XZ+ INR 5.99 lakh XZ+ (Dual Tone) INR 6.10 lakh XZA INR 6.2 lakh XZA+ INR 6.60 lakh

The new Tiago will be available in 6 colours – Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours. On the other hand, the Tigor will be offered in 5 colours – Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue.

In terms of design, both get new front and rear bumpers, new tail lamp inserts and a raised bonnet to meet the upcoming pedestrian safety norms. The Tata Tigor scores over the Tiago for being a more premium product and gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs and chrome-finished tri-arrow motifs on the front grille. The Tiago gets halogen lamps with a reflector.