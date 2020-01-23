Facelifted Tata Tiago And Tigor Launched; Are Now Petrol-Only Carlines
Tata Motors’ entry-level cars, the Tiago and its compact sedan version, the Tiago, have been facelifted for 2020. Ready to conform to BS6 norms, both carlines now only offer a petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The facelift brings new colours and a fascia which now appears more mature and bolder, compared to the previous-gen version. The 2020 Tata Tiago will be available at a starting price of INR 4.60 lakh, whereas, prices for the Tigor 2020 will start at INR 5.75 lakh.
|Tata Tiago Variants
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|XE
|INR 4.60 lakh
|XT
|INR 5.20 lakh
|XZ
|INR 5.70 lakh
|XZ+
|INR 5.99 lakh
|XZ+ (Dual Tone)
|INR 6.10 lakh
|XZA
|INR 6.2 lakh
|XZA+
|INR 6.60 lakh
The new Tiago will be available in 6 colours – Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours. On the other hand, the Tigor will be offered in 5 colours – Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue.
In terms of design, both get new front and rear bumpers, new tail lamp inserts and a raised bonnet to meet the upcoming pedestrian safety norms. The Tata Tigor scores over the Tiago for being a more premium product and gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs and chrome-finished tri-arrow motifs on the front grille. The Tiago gets halogen lamps with a reflector.
|Tata Tigor Variants
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|XE
|INR 5.75 lakh
|XM
|INR 6.10 lakh
|XZ
|INR 6.50 lakh
|XMA
|INR 6.60 lakh
|XZ+
|INR 6.99 lakh
|XZA+
|INR 7.49 lakh
Both cars are fitted with Tata Motors’ 1.2L Revotron BSVI-compliant petrol engine which cranks out 86PS and 117 Nm of torque. Both are offered with either a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode. In terms of features, top-spec variants offer a 17.78 touchscreen infotainment by Harman which is Android Auto & Apple Carplay compliant.
A new addition is the Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop and Auto AC. The cars also offer dual-path suspension, dual airbags, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The Tigor scores over the Tiago by offering a rear-seat armrest and extra space for the backseat and in the boot.