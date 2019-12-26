Tata Nexon EV vs MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric: Specs Comparison

Within a year’s time, India now has the choice of three all-electric SUVs. Where the Hyundai Kona started it all as a premium offering, prices for the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV will be announced shortly. Interestingly, all three offer a 300-kilometre+ range on a full charge and are pretty practical, even in an environment like ours where the charging infrastructure is still sparse. We stack all three on paper to figure which one comes across as the most electrifying of the lot.

Power and Range

The first question of every Indian buyer, “Kitna Deti Hai?” will be now answered in terms of the range offered by these EVs on a single full charge. The Hyundai Kona claims the best range of 452 Km (340 – 350 km in everyday conditions) on a single charge. Thanks to its Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), the Kona is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery, producing 136PS of peak power and 395Nm of torque.

It is then followed by the MG ZS EV, which claims an ARAI-rated 340-kilometre range, draws power from a 44.5 kWh battery pack and power is rated at 143PS and 353Nm of torque. The Tata Nexon EV gets a small 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery developing less power than the other two at 129PS and 245Nm of peak torque. This electrified Tata claims to travel for 300 kilometres on a full charge. All three electric SUVs employ an FWD setup.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Unveiled. Walkaround Video, and all the Details

Acceleration

Being the most powerful, the MG ZS EV sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. Hyundai Kona comes second at 9.7 seconds (0-100kmph), and catching up is the Nexon EV, taking 9.9 seconds for a 0 to 100 kmph run. The Kona tops out at a max speed of 154 km/h, the ZS EV can hit 140 km/h, while the Nexon EV’s top speed has not been disclosed by Tata Motors, yet.

Dimensions

Dimensions (mm) Tata Nexon EV Hyundai Kona Electric MG ZS EV

Length 3994 4180 4314

Width 1811 1800 1809

Height 1607 1570 1620

Wheelbase 2498 2600 2579

Ground Clearance 205 158 161

Charging Times

Another question for EVs is, “Kitna Time Leti Hai?” It refers to the time taken by the car to juice up their battery packs. The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 50 min, taking the least time than its rivals. Hyundai Kona Electric, on the other hand, takes 57 minutes to reach 80 per cent of charge while the Nexon EV takes just 3 min more to reach the same percentage. All three EVs get a simple 15A socket as well, matched to both AC and DC fast charging option. However, MG is offering an AC home charger for free along with the ZS EV, which can be installed at the customer’s location.

Features

Where the Kona offers a standard sunroof, the Nexon and the ZS EV only offer it on their top-spec variant. Interestingly, it is only the ZS EV which offers a panoramic glass on the roof while the other two make do with a smaller opening. The ZS EV also has the slickest infotainment system between the two, while the Hyundai Kona also offers ventilated and heated front seats. All three offer an 8-year or 160,000-kilometre warranty on the battery pack.

Price

Although the price of MG ZS EV has not been revealed yet, we expect it to be priced closer to the Kona. The electric Hyundai comes at a premium price tag of Rs 23.71-23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it is the Tata Nexon EV, which is going to be most affordable and pocket-friendly to its customers, carrying an estimated price tag of Rs. 15 to 17 lakh (ex-showroom).