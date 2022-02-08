MG ZS EV Facelift Breaks Cover In India!

It was only a matter of time before we saw the MG ZS EV get the facelift treatment in India after the global reveal. Now, MG has finally given us the first look at the updated EV’s exteriors. The facelift will share the majority of its bits from the Astor which is its I.C.E. powered sibling. It will come with a front covered grille, and charging socket that is replaced on the left side of the MG logo at the front, new 17-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera, and a panoramic sunroof.

Official Statement

MG Motors India also stated “MG Motor India has seen two successful years of ZS EV in India which has been the hallmark of the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility in the country. In the two years, MG has recorded sales of close to 4,000 ZS EVs. MG has raced to become the second-largest EV manufacturer in India, taking 27% market share in the segment.”

What to expect

The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper, and a new taillight design. The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor. The center stage is taken up by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations.

It might get an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, digital instrument cluster, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology, and a 360-degree parking camera. The updated ZS EV will also feature a suite of ADAS features that the Astor offers.

The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range. Globally, it gets a 51kWh battery pack for the base variant which is good for 317 km of range under the WLTP test conditions. We expect MG to bring in this battery pack with an improved range of over 400 km under Indian test conditions. For reference, the outgoing car was available with a 44.5kWh battery pack that was good for a 261km range in Europe.