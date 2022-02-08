Skoda Discontinues This Variant From The Kushaq Lineup

Skoda India has announced that 2022 manufactured Skoda Kushaq will be available only with 6 airbags in the top-end Style variants. This means that you shall pay around 70K more than what you did for the 2 airbag versions. While on the other hand, the Active and Ambition variants will continue to have 2 airbags, and style variant 2 airbags has been discontinued for 2022. To overcome the removal of 2 airbags, the style variant has curtain airbags and front side airbags.

₹15k-20k discount on Skoda Kushaq

The semiconductor chip shortage is a nightmare for carmakers and consumers. The shortage has caused huge waiting periods for many cars leading to lots of losses for the brands. Now, the shortage has caused manufacturers to delete features as well. Due to the chip shortage, Skoda has deleted the mirror folding function along with the auto-folding feature. To make up for the feature deletion, Skoda is offering a discount of ₹15k-₹20k on the Style variant of the Kushaq. Customers can avail of this discount at the time of purchase and get the folding mirror function added for the same cost when it comes back in stock. This comes as a welcome move and surely doesn’t make the customers feel short-changed.

A quick recap

In terms of design, the Skoda Kushaq offers a very sharp and edgy look all around. The traditional butterfly grille is now thicker and gets a piano black finish. The headlamps offer a contrasting look to the grille with their slim and edgy design. The bumper is plastic clad and gets a silver scuff plate. The side profile is rather simple, with a single character line that starts from the badge on the fender and runs to the rear of the car. We get to see wheel arches as well, which neatly complement the alloy wheels.

The Kushaq gets the new Skoda interior design theme with the twin-spoke steering wheel and a 10” touchscreen infotainment system. The leather seats are ventilated and the cabin has a premium feel to it. The Kushaq offers two petrol TSI engine options. A 1.0L TSI engine that puts out 115PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with either a 5-Speed manual transmission or a 6-Speed torque converter. On the other hand, there’s a 1.5L TSI engine that puts out 150PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. This unit is mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or a 7-Speed DSG