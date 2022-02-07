Nissan India Announces The ‘Blindspotter’ Initiative

Nissan has decided to come up with a campaign to identify some of India’s worst accidents in partnership with well-recognized cricket player Kapil Dev. He has a key role in raising the profile of the issue of blindspots on India’s road, he is also appointed as an ambassador. Nissan will study the initiative including mapping blind spots, creating a road safety audit and surveys with bus drivers, government officials, and engineers. This data will be used to generate a detailed study of accident spots with on-ground activation supported by engineering interns in Delhi/NCR and Chennai.

Official Statements

“Blind Spots on the roads are accident-prone areas that often lead to fatal outcomes and it’s welcoming to see that companies like Nissan India are addressing this cause with great attention and passion. The campaign by Nissan with the support of IRSC will help to collect the crucial data for the Blind Spots, which will be extremely important to make roads in and around Delhi and Chennai even safer and save many lives. This is a crowdsourcing initiative that calls for people in these cities to contribute to this campaign and provide more information about Blind Spots in their daily commute so a collective action can be explored to eliminate and reduce road fatalities. I congratulate and wish the team the best of luck for their CSR efforts” said Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India.

“Road Safety is one the primary concerns today. Nissan’s #BeaNissanBlindSpotter campaign focus is on the concerning issue of the blind spots in the country and will work towards the adoption of best practices on our roads. We are pleased to support Nissan in this noble cause of generating awareness about road safety and working towards preventing accidents caused by blind spots in India.” said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer, spokesperson.

“Nissan has always been a people-first organization, launching the #BeaNissanBlindSpotter campaign will generate awareness of blind spots across the cities and highlight this crucially important subject. The campaign will allow two-way communication with the public through a dedicated microsite. We are proud to launch this campaign with the support of Kapil Dev, the government, and our NGO partner IRSC. said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India