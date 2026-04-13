Mercedes-Benz India Streamlines Portfolio, 4 Models Discontinued

A significant update has taken place in Mercedes-Benz India lineup. The company has discontinued four models as it shifts focus towards a more premium portfolio, just ahead of introducing a new electric vehicle. The company has also confirmed that these models are no longer listed as existing stock has been sold out.
The cars that are no longer listed include both petrol and electric models.
Models Discontinued
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
- Mercedes-Benz EQA
- Mercedes-Benz EQB
- Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
These cars were part of the entry and mid-level luxury space. With these models phased out, the starting price to enter the brand has now moved higher.
What Changes For Buyers
The most affordable petrol model is now the Mercedes-Benz GLA
- Price range around Rs 51.80 lakh to Rs 55 lakh
- Replaces A-Class as entry point
- Shares platform and engine options with A-Class
For electric cars, a new model will take over soon.
New EV Coming Soon
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA EV will be the new entry-level electric offering
- Launch set for April 24
- Bookings already open
- Expected price around Rs 55 lakh range
- Built on a new EV platform
- Gets 800V tech and 2 speed transmission
- Range could go up to around 792 km
This model will replace EQA and EQB in the lineup.
Why This Shift
The company is clearly changing direction.
- Sales in high-end cars are growing
- Entry-level luxury demand has dropped
- Top-end cars now bring stronger margins
- Around 25 percent of sales come from cars priced above Rs 1.25 crore
- Mercedes ended FY26 with sales of 19,363 units
- Growth stood at around 2.3 percent
- Entry-level segment saw a drop, while top-end models grew strongly
Instead of competing on price, the brand is focusing on premium buyers.
What These Cars Offered
Each discontinued model had its own role
- A-Class was the most affordable sedan with petrol and diesel options
- EQA offered around 560 km range with a 70.5 kWh battery and was the most accessible EV earlier
- EQB stood out with a 7-seat option and was offered in both FWD and AWD versions
- EQE SUV had a 90.56 kWh battery, large screen setup and air suspension
Even with these strong points, the brand has decided to clear space for newer products.
What Happens Next
More premium models are expected going forward. The next generation of Mercedes-Benz GLB is also likely to return later, but only with petrol or diesel engines.