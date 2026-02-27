KTM RC 160 Receives Two New Shades Alongside Existing Black

KTM India has introduced two new paint schemes for the RC 160 and units in these colours have already begun reaching dealerships. The motorcycle was previously sold in black finish only, but the range has now been extended to three.
The new shades are called Ceramic White Matte and Electronic Orange Matte.
Ceramic White gives the bike a clean and striking appearance. The white body panels are combined with black graphics and orange highlights. Orange alloy wheels provide contrast and make the bike stand out instantly. The trellis frame here is painted in black which helps keep the overall design balanced.
Electronic Orange on the other hand looks aggressive and loud. Orange is used all over the bodywork, with black details and black wheels. The READY TO RACE branding appears bolder on this version, looks bolder on this version and the trellis frame is painted orange to match the theme.
The black colour remains the most understated choice, with darker panels and subtle decals.
Nothing has changed mechanically.
The RC 160 uses a 164.2cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine. It generates 18.73 bhp and 15.5 Nm of torque and is coupled to a six speed gearbox. KTM claims a top speed of 118 kmph.
The hardware package includes upside down front forks, rear monoshock, 320mm front disc, 230mm rear disc and dual channel ABS with Supermoto mode. The bike is also equipped with LED lighting, clip on handle bars, slipper clutch and LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth and navigation.
Some features such as TFT screen and quickshifter are not available.
Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh ex showroom, the RC 160 now looks more appealing with added colour choice. For riders who are comparing it with the Yamaha R15, this update gives KTM one more advantage where looks matter just as much as performance.