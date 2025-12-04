MG Select Hits 1,000 Sales, Opens 15th Luxury EV Store & Surges to No. 2 in India — Here’s What’s Driving the Rise

MG Select, the luxury retail division of MG, has attained three important milestones in a bid to show that the brand is gaining rapid momentum on the country’s roads with its premium electric cars. The chain has just opened its 15th experience centre, crossed 1,000 unit sales, and moved into second place in the country’s luxury EV segment.
The latest showroom has arrived in Jaipur and is situated on Tonk Road near the Sanganer Flyover. With the latest addition, MG SELECT now covers 14 major cities, expanding access to a quiet, premium showroom experience. Centers have a gallery-like design aimed to accentuate the flagship electric models.
What MG Is Showcasing
- MG Cyberster – a pure electric sports car
- ROMEC Power MP: MG M9 – luxury electric limousine
Both models also appeal to buyers who look for exclusivity and something unique.
Pricing and performance details:
- Cyberster: ₹74.99 lakh ex-showroom, 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, current waiting period of four to five months.
- M9: ₹69.90 lakh ex-showroom, drawing extremely good interest in the luxury MPV category.
These vehicles have contributed considerably to MG SELECT’s surpassing the 1,000-unit sales mark and have helped JSW MG Motor India mark 32 per cent growth this year.
What the company says
Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India, says an ownership experience is about being innovatively complementary while seeking customer comfort. He further added MG SELECT is about being purposeful, premium, and personal-exactly what any buyer of a modern luxury car expects.
The MG SELECT concept
MG SELECT stores aren’t traditional showrooms. They’re open, serene, and tech-forward, with a layout that centers the cars so visitors can experience them without interruption. According to the brand, this is “Reimagining Luxury.”
A fast brand snapshot
MG, though born in the UK in 1924 and bearing rich sports-car heritage, operates in India via a SAIC Motor–JSW Group joint venture with manufacturing at Halol, Gujarat.
Conclusion
MG SELECT’s rapid expansion, growing sales, and strong demand for the Cyberster and M9, it has emerged that luxury EVs are no longer a niche in India. Buyers are courting stylish electric cars, and MG looks all set to meet that demand with a mix of design and performance, along with a refreshed retail experience.