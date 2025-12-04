Ducati Watches Launched in India: Titan Brings the Superbikes’ Thrill Straight to Your Wrist

What happens when a legendary motorcycle brand brings its thrill to something you wear every day?
You get the new Ducati Watches collection, now launched in India with Titan as exclusive partner. It’s a simple idea–take the rush, the style and the spirit of Ducati, and put it on your wrist. But the result feels fresh, exciting and very true to what Ducati stands for.
Ducati introduced the collection at Bayview Lawns, in Mumbai, and it is a large one indeed: 43 brand-new watches, each created to carry a little bit of Ducati’s racing DNA. The objective, of course, is quite clear: provide fans with the means to experience that energy of Ducati even when they are not riding.
These watches draw a lot from Ducati’s design language.
Here’s what stands out:
- Motorsport-inspired dials with the appearance of bike instrumentation.
- Deep red touches that instantly remind you of Ducati.
- Sharp, aerodynamic cases that feel fast even when still.
- Layered textures that echo race machines.
- A strong mix of style, performance, and everyday practicality.
Every piece has that unmistakable Ducati feel: bold, clean, and engineered with intention.
At the launch, Mr. Alessandro Cicognani, Head – Brand Licensing, Sponsorship & Sport Marketing, Ducati, explained it quite simply: Ducati is all about emotion, that moment when machine and rider become one. These watches try to carry that feeling off the bike and into daily life.
To ensure that the collection reaches people across India, Ducati has tied up with Titan as its exclusive licensing partner. The massive network of Titan comprising Helios, Titan World, multi-brand stores, and online channels means that the watches will be available almost everywhere premium shoppers already go. Prices start at Rs. 15,000, an easy entry into the world of Ducati without having to buy a motorcycle.
Kuruvilla Markose, chief executive officer at Titan Watches, said he is excited not just as a partner, but also as a motorsport fan. He believes this collection fills a long-pending gap in genuine Ducati merchandise for enthusiasts in India. Each watch, he said, captures the values of Ducati-speed, precision, and passion.
This launch also comes at the right time. More than ever, Indian customers are drawn to global lifestyle brands-ones with great heritage and a strong design identity. It feels natural and very timely for this space to get filled by Ducati with Titan behind it.
In other words, Ducati Watches bring the brand’s essence right to the wrist. They are stylish, expressive, performance-driven, and made for motorcycle lovers, or at least anyone who loves good design.
Conclusion
The new Ducati Watches collection is a fresh chapter of Ducati in India. The thrill that once lived only on the track and on the motorcycle has now found its new abode-your wrist. It’s Ducati, but in a form you can carry every day.