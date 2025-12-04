Honda WR-V RS Spied Undisguised in Pune — New SUV Almost Ready for India Launch?

Honda appears to be preparing for something big. A fully undisguised WR-V RS has been spotted in Pune and the timing makes it even more interesting. This sighting comes right after Honda announced that it will bring 10 new cars to India by 2030, out of which 7 will be SUVs. While Honda has not revealed which models will come first, this WR-V RS on public roads is a strong hint that plans are moving fast.
The car spotted is clearly the Indonesia-spec WR-V RS, not the Elevate-based version sold in Japan. The number plates bore markings from Honda’s Jakarta centre, and there was a clear “Testing Vehicle” paper on the windshield. Since the test took place in Pune, it strongly indicates that the SUV is undergoing ARAI testing, which typically occurs just before a product enters its final stage of evaluation.
What the test mule revealed
The SUV spotted in Pune had absolutely no camouflage. It was the full RS trim, which is the sportier version internationally.
Here’s what stood out:
- A bold and aggressive front grille
- Sharper RS bumpers
- Skid plates and body cladding
- Sporty 17-inch alloy wheels
- Full LED lighting
- Sequential turn indicators
- RS Aero Kit for a more athletic appearance
In terms of size, the international WR-V RS is 4,060 mm long, which is just above the sub-4m mark. If Honda launches it here, they may shorten the length to stay in the compact SUV tax bracket.
Inside the WR-V RS
The interiors look familiar because the car is based on the second-gen Amaze platform. The dashboard and steering design is the same, but the RS trim gets a much sportier look:
- All-black cabin
- Red contrast stitching
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment
- 4.2-inch digital MID
- Honda LaneWatch camera
- Six airbags
- Cruise control
- Honda Sensing ADAS in overseas markets
For India, Honda may use the new generation Amaze interior which is expected to be more premium.
Engine possibilities for India
In Indonesia, the WR-V RS is equipped with a 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine with 121 PS and 145 Nm, coupled with a manual or CVT.
However, for India, Honda may opt for the 1.2-litre petrol to remain within sub-4m tax benefits. The company has not provided any official engine confirmation yet.
Why this model matters
Right now, Honda sells only the Amaze, City and Elevate. That’s a very small lineup in a market where SUVs rule the charts. The WR-V RS could help Honda to enter the compact SUV space again, where rivals like Tata, Maruti and Hyundai are extremely strong.
Conclusion
The undisguised WR-V RS in Pune is a sure sign that Honda is testing the waters for an India launch. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the timing, the testing plates and the full RS trim all point toward serious evaluation. If Honda brings it here, the WR-V RS could be an important part of the brand’s comeback plan in the compact SUV segment.