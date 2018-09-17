MG Motors Invites Entrepreneurs to Contribute to the Future of Automobiles

MG Motor Company was well known as a car brand preferred by the elite back in the day, the brand however, went through a bad phase. All that is now in the past and now MG Motors, owned by SAIC Motor, UK, the brand is set to make a comeback in the market very soon. Preparing for the distant future as well, the brand is now accepting entries on its website for the ‘MG Innovation Grand Challenge’ to be held at IIT-Delhi on October 12th, 2018.

The company would give shortlisted contenders a presentation slot at the final event to be held at IIT-Delhi. Winning entries will receive cash prizes in 5 categories – Grand Prize, Best Concept, Best Prototype, Best All Women Team and a Popular Choice Award; ranging up to INR 2,00,000, along with mentoring and market access.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Mo​tor India, said, “MG India believes that there is tremendous potential for innovation in automotive technology. As part of the ongoing MG Drives Innovation program, we aim to encourage innovators and startups from India to showcase their ideas and present path-breaking solutions. As an organization that is built upon innovation as its driving force, we are always keen to support the communities in their bid to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship in the auto-tech space,”