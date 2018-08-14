MG Motor India Announces Gaurav Gupta as Chief Commercial Officer – Customer Experience and Marketing (CEM)

The MG Motor India company has announced the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as Chief Commercial Officer – Customer Experience and Marketing (CEM). bringing in 23 years of experience, Gaurav joins from Bridgestone Tire Indonesia where he was serving as the President Director. With an experience of handling the sales, marketing and after-sales functions across automotive companies in various countries including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and China, Gaurav has a huge responsibility riding on him.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG motor India, said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Gaurav as head of the CEM function to drive customer focus in the company. Gaurav brings rich industry experience in customer-facing areas, which are critically important for success in India. With the aggressive product line-up backed up with a core CEM team in place, it makes us confident that his experience and leadership will add immense value to the MG brand in the coming years”

MG Motor India, a fully-owned subsidiary of China’s largest carmaker SAIC Motor Corporation, announced the formation of a customer experience and marketing functioning unit. This step shows the commitment of the brand to enter Indian soil. We see them getting quite aggressive with their sales and aftersales setup ahead of their launch in the India. They have brought in Rakesh Sidana, former AVP and Operations Head at Honda Cars India, as their National Sales Head. Also joining them is Rajesh Mehrotra as their National Service Head and Dimple Mehta as the Head of their newly created Customer Care and Customer Delight function.

Also read: India’s First Porsche 911 GT2 RS Delivered In Bengaluru…

Founded in 1924, MG Motor vehicles were known for their roadsters, sports cars and cabriolet series. Their cars were owned by quite a few celebrities including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. Having survived for 94 years, they are ready for their entry to the Indian market with a manufacturing plant being set up at Halol in the state of Gujarat. The cars would be out in the market by the second quarter of 2019.