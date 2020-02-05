MG Motor Unveils The Marvel X at Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor India has today showcased the future of mobility with a huge line-up of global products – including the Marvel X, the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving – at Auto Expo 2020.

Marvel X is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products with the integrated Internet, Electric, and Autonomous capabilities. Its augmented reality (AR) maps, for instance, make navigation more precise and visual – allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself. The showcase highlights MG’s strong technological leadership with a product that is already on the road in key international markets.

Similarly, the Vision-i Concept is touted as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit” and is being developed as a category-defining vehicle that will be the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios. The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple handsfree driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting.

At Auto Expo 2020, the carmaker showcased a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments. Participating for the first time at the prestigious industry event, the showcase helped MG demonstrate its technological prowess and global position as a future-forward brand. MG Motor will introduce some of these technologies in the next few years in the Indian market.

Speaking about the Auto Expo participation, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted with the reception received for our cutting-edge products. MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision.”

Also Read: Hyundai Tucson 2020 Unveils at Auto Expo 2020

“Having successfully introduced category-leading products such as the HECTOR and the ZS EV in the Indian market, the showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds,” Mr Chaba added.

MG Motor Marvel X Image Gallery