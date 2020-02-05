RENAULT ZOE Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020

The Renault Zoe is a super-mini electric car produced by the French manufacturer Renault unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 today in Delhi. Renault originally unveiled, under the Zoe name, a number of different concept cars. The overall length of the car is 4.087mm. and height of 1.562mm. with a wheelbase of 2.588mm. and ground clearance of 120mm.

The Renault ZOE’s power system includes motor peak power of 100kw and 134hp and a motor peak torque at 245Nm. In the exteriors it has a 17-inch alloy wheel, LED daytime running lamp and LED tail lamp, body coloured door handles and chrome stamped grille. Interior features include the heated leather steering wheel, heated front-seat automatic climate control with eco function.

The equipment along with Zoe carries Renault hands-free card, induction Smartphone charger, easy link intelligent connect system with radio, voice recognition, online navigation, 4G Wi-Fi connect, the all-time smart app which features a remote control, car diagnosis, car information check. It has a 9,3” inch touch screen infotainment system.

Safety features include 2 driver airbags + 2 passenger airbags, front and back electric windows, automatic emergency braking assistance, hands-free parking, blind spot sensors, lane departure warning and a lane-keep assist and also front and rear parking sensors rear and front view camera.