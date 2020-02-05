Hyundai Tucson 2020 Unveils at Auto Expo 2020

Today on the first day of Auto Expo 2020, Hyundai Motor India unveiled The new premium SUV, 2020 Tucson. It is engineered to deliver Excellence with Premium & Bold Styling, Dominant performance, Smart Technology and comfort along with Enhanced Connectivity and Advanced Safety.

Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “TUCSON had redefined the Premium SUV segment with its class-leading features and unmatched performance.”

He also stated that “Hyundai, being India’s most preferred SUV brand, constantly strives to upgrade its products and services with best in class technology that meet the evolving needs of today’s customers and their rising aspirations.”

Hyundai optimized the design of the new SUV, Tucson, with a sleek rear surface and a striking fascia sets, which sets it apart from other SUVs. The 2020 Tuscon is loaded with new Penta-Projector LED Headlamps and LED Tail Lamps, Cascade design bold front grille giving a stronger appeal to the front while flared wheel arches add substance to the lower end of the body. The Twin-Tip exhaust and paranormal sunroof enhance the sporty stance of the car. As for the interior of the car you will get Premium Black colour theme and leather touch on the dashboard which gives a rich premium feel to cabin ambience.

The new 2020 Hyundai Tucson is powered by a powerful 2.0 Litre Petrol and Diesel BS 6 Engines. The diesel engine is mated to a new 8 Speed automatic transmission giving power of 185PS and 40.8 KGM of torque. The petrol engine produces 152PS power and 19.6 KGM of torque.

New 2020 Tucson comes with smart technology features like New Advanced Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Smart Power Tailgate, Electric Parking Brake, First-in-segment power seats, Hyundai Blue Link and Wireless Charger.

As for the connectivity, the new Tucson comes with new Floating Type 20.32 cm HD0 Touch Screen Infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Hyundai iBlue and Voice Recognition.

For the safety, the new 2020 Tucson is equipped with 6 airbags with Pretensioner & load limiter, Side & Curtain Airbag, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and Anti-Lock Braking System.

Hyundai Tucson 2020 Walkaround Hindi

Hyundai Tucson 2020 Image Gallery