MG Motor India Plans 100-Member Sanitised Hostel For Women Associates

Business continuity is vital once the lockdown is relaxed. However, life as we know it might not be the same for some time. In view of the same and to ensure the safety and security of its employees, MG Motor India is planning a 100-member female associate’s hostel near its manufacturing facility in Halol. Located around 5 kilometres from the carmaker’s manufacturing unit, the hostel will provide accommodations to MG’s associate-level female employees along with housekeeping, food, and transportation facilities etc. and will be operational soon.

With female associates accounting for more than 31% of its workforce, MG Motor India boasts the best diversity ratio within the Indian automotive industry – a number that it strives to increase in the future. The new hostel facility aims to provide safe, sanitised, and hygienic living spaces to its female associates. Through this move, MG also aims to significantly enhance the contribution of female associate at its Halol plant. As part of its commitment to serve and support the society around where it is based, MG Motor India continues to empower communities close to its base of operations in Gurugram and Halol, in whichever way it can.

The carmaker has donated 20 ventilators to healthcare institutions in Gurugram to combat the coronavirus threat and has also partnered with Compass Group India to distribute 12,000 food packets to the migrant and daily-wage workforce in the city. Furthermore, the carmaker recently distributed more than 350 Health and Hygiene Kits in Godhra and Panchmahal. It has previously distributed PPE kits, Surgical Masks, Gloves, Sanitizer, Sanitizer Sprayers, and Ration Kits to the Superintendent of Police in Vadodara and Gujarat Rural to support Police Personnel and the local community in the region.

Speaking on the facility, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “With the world facing an unprecedented crisis, it becomes imperative for employers to ensure that their employees are healthy, safe, and secure. Our new 100-member hostel will provide safe, sanitised, and comfortable living spaces for our female associates. The aim is to ensure that our female associates have complete peace of mind as far as their physical wellbeing is concerned. It will also bolster our diversity ratio and further strengthen our ecosystem for female employees.”