All-Electric Porsche Taycan Is The World Performance Car For 2020

The fastest electric four-door sedan around the Nurburgring is now the World Performance Car for 2020. Before achieving the latter, the Taycan had set a ring time of 7:42! Interestingly, Porsche’s first all-electric car – the Taycan – is so good, they’ve also declared it as the World Luxury Car for this year. The World Car Awards are usually announced at the New York Motor Show. However, given the current state of the World, 86 international automotive journalists voted and assessed over 50 new cars and the winners were announced during an online conference by the WCOTY organization.

The Taycan took top honours in the Performance category with 867 points, closely followed by its ICE-powered and legendary cousin – the 911. The 911 scored 807 points and it then became a clean sweep for the German brand with the 718 scoring 716 points to reserve the third spot. The Taycan was also pretty close to taking home the World Car Design Of The Year trophy from the Mazda3, which took it away by scoring 179 points, just two more than the all-electric Porsche!

The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts instead of the usual 400 volts for electric cars. This is a particular advantage as the car’s battery can be recharged using direct current (DC) from the high-power charging network for a range of up to 100 kilometres in just over five minutes. The charging time for five to 80 per cent SoC (state of charge) is 22.5 minutes for charging under ideal conditions, and the maximum charging power is 270 kW. The overall capacity of the Performance Battery Plus is 93.4 kWh. Taycan owners can also charge their cars with up to eleven kW of alternating current at home.

Since the Taycan is a performance vehicle, the numbers do justify its credentials. The flagship Turbo S version of the Taycan can generate up to 761 HP overboost power in combination with Launch Control, and the Taycan Turbo up to 680 HP. The Taycan Turbo S accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the Taycan Turbo completes this sprint in 3.2 seconds. The Turbo S has a range of up to 412 kilometres, and the Turbo a range of up to 450 kilometres. The top speed of both all-wheel-drive models is limited to 260 km/h.