MG Motor India Announces The Affordable Ventilator Challenge Under Developer Program

With each day passing by, the number of people affected by covid-19 increases and now that we are into the 10th day of the national lockdown, many corporates have come out to support various initiatives in order assist to government and concerned health authorities in the fight against this global pandemic. Furthering its commitment to serving the community at large, MG Motor India has today started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by COVID-19. The carmaker has called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant on its website: https://www.mgmotor.co.in/world-of-mg/events/mg-afforadable-ventilator-challenge.

In keeping with the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is April 15, 2020. MG Motor India has invited applicants from all over the country to submit the prototypes of their ventilator and if successfully accepted, the candidate would be awarded a grant of Rs 10 lakh to develop the proposed ventilator. MG Motor India would use the winning design to produce these ventilators at their plant and would also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure swifter market deployment.

Not only this, but the winner would also get to test their prototypes at MG Motor’s testing facility at Halol. The panel of engineers would then check the feasibility of the developed prototype into mass production. The entry requirements, as well as the evaluation criterion, is stated in the link given above. The MG Developer Program & Grant, launched in September 2019, is a novel initiative undertaken by MG to nurture innovative ideas in the automotive space.

On the business front, MG’s first product in India has been received extremely well by people ever since it was launched in June last year and sales have proved it. MG Motors’ next product was introduced in December last year with ZS EV as the company’s first electric vehicle. At the 2020 Auto Expo, it showcased two new models – the Hector Plus and the Gloster, both full-size SUVs and both slated to launch later this year. The Hector Plus is slated to rival Tata Gravitas while the Gloster will take on the likes of Fortuner and Endeavour.