Royal Enfield Shares Maintenance Tips; Extends Service And Warranty Support

The current lockdown has brought the world to a grinding halt. As we stay indoors, our vehicles remain stationary too, however, it’s important that we look after them to keep things ready and healthy when it’s time to head out. Royal Enfield has shared maintenance tips for owners to keep their motorcycle in good shape during the lockdown. Also, since dealerships are shut and Roadside Assistance and doorstep services have also been affected, the bikemaker has also extended the validity by 2 months, for free services and warranties expiring between March 22, 2020 – April 14, 2020.

Below are the tips Royal Enfield has shared, which will help to keep the motorcycle in good shape. It isn’t specific to the brand though and any two-wheeler owner can follow these steps:

Park your motorcycle on the centre stand, on a hard surface. Ensure both wheels are moving freely. If required, use wooden blocks

Since the motorcycle may be parked in one place for more than one week, move the motorcycle to and fro for 2-5 meters, gently applying front and rear brakes

Park in a closed parking space or use a bike cover

Run the motorcycle in idling condition for 5-10 minutes, as frequently and as is safely possible, to keep the battery charged

Do not twist the accelerator, it may lead to discolouration of the exhaust

Parked for over a week? Disconnect the battery cable from the negative port to avoid battery discharge

Activate all cables like the clutch, accelerator and brake cables, once a week, to avoid rusting and settlement

Apply Chain Cleaner and Lube to prevent rusting

Clean your motorcycle with water and wipe down with a dry cloth, periodically

For any additional information, Royal Enfield can be contacted at 18002100007 or you may also reach them at support@royalenfield.com. During these unusual times, it is vital that all of us do the right thing and stay at home to help us collectively overcome this crisis. Maintain social distance, do not step out of the house unless absolutely necessary and use this time wisely to make the most out of it.