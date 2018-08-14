Mercedes-Benz To Start An All-Women Mechatronics Course In India

Mercedes-Benz continues its contribution to the government’s ‘Skill India’ initiative by signing an MoU with Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, for conducting its Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program. Mercedes-Benz’s inks it’s first-ever association with an all-women’s college to commence the one-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics course.

Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program is the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Mercedes-Benz India which was propagated among students with the help of educational institutions.

To address this requirement, the parent company Daimler AG, Germany along with Mercedes-Benz India and the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network joined hands to start the program and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation.

Only 20 students qualify to take the course every year. Since its inception, over 540 students have successfully completed the program and have been placed within various organizations in India. The Mechatronics program also provides support to Mercedes-Benz India’s state-of-the-art operations at Chakan, Pune.

The company is planning to strategically expand its network reach in a sustained manner and the Mechatronics program will offer qualified manpower to consistently deliver the superlative service which is associated with brand Mercedes-Benz. The total Investment for ADAM course across all institutions through CSR is INR 5.5 Crores including cars given to the institutes.

The ADAM course will be offered under the Mechatronics Discipline in Cummins College of Engineering for women. The initial plan is to start the course with a single batch of 20 students and the selection of candidates will be strictly as per merit via an Entrance Test conducted by the college under the supervision of Mercedes-Benz. Engineering Degree/Diploma holders are eligible to appear for the entrance test. Certificates for the successful students shall be jointly issued by the authorities of the college and the company.