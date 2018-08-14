Is The TVS iQube Hybrid Scooter Heading To Production?

TVS Motors had sent out invites ‘Block Your Date’ invites for an event scheduled in Chennai on August 23, 2018. Apart from the date and the location of the event, TVS Motors remained tight-lipped on any further details. Now, rumours are doing rounds that TVS will unveil a hybrid scooter, the iQube on the aforementioned date. In fact, the Company has already filed the trademark for the scooter.

If launched, the iQube, which made its debut in concept form at the 2010 Auto Expo, will come with a 110cc internal combustion, single-cylinder engine and an electric motor which will work together to deliver better fuel economy. The battery options include 150 Wh and 500 Wh units. Together, the engines are expected to deliver a fuel economy of upto 70 kmpl.

The scooter is also expected to carry a lot of premium features. If you remember, the concept used a projector headlight. The production spec model is expected to feature a full LED headlight (probably a projector setup that is seen on the Apache RR310), telescopic front suspension and a disc brake (most likely optional).

We’ll probably hear some more details as the unveiling date (August 23, 2018) comes closer. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates. Stay tuned.