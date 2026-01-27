Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Spied – Bigger Engine, More Power and a Big Surprise for Purists

Fresh spy shots of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 have surfaced once again, and they quietly confirm something important. Royal Enfield is not merely going to increase engine size. It is meticulously evolving one of its most loved motorcycles without losing its character.
This test bike has been spotted overseas naked cafe racer form. At first sight, it closely resembles the current Continental GT 650. It retains the familiar round headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, clip-on handlebars and compact tail section. That is very intentional. Royal Enfield evidently wants the GT 750 to immediately be recognisable to existing GT owners.
Look closer though, and the changes begin to show.
One of the largest updates is at the front. The Continental GT 750 now gets dual front disc brakes. This is a definite step up from the single disc on the 650 twins and is indicative of better performance. The suspension is also new, with Showa units replacing the earlier set-up, which should improve stability and control.
Another noticeable change is the instrument cluster. The GT 750 goes to single circular TFT display. This unit is already seen on models such as the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. While some purists may miss the twin analogue dials, the new screen has the added benefit of better clarity and more features, which makes the bike feel more premium.
The engine may look the same from the outside, but on the inside it is heavily reworked. Capacity goes up to 750cc and power is expected to be in the 55 to 60hp range. The emphasis is still on good mid range performance and not top speed. Alloy wheels and tubeless tyres are also likely, something that riders have been asking for a long time.
Royal Enfield is also testing a fully faired version in the form of the GT R 750. This validates that there is more than one body style planned on the new 750 platform.
The Continental GT 750 is supposed to be the first modern 750cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield and may be available by the third quarter of 2026.
It feels like a careful step forward. Familiar where it matters, stronger where it counts.