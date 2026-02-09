Mercedes-Benz V-Class Returns to India in March 2026: Luxury MPV Set to Challenge Vellfire and Lexus LM

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to bring the V-Class back to India and this time, it will be at the top of the brand’s line-up in India. The luxury MPV is returing after being discontinued in 2022, and prices will be announced on March 3, 2026. With demand increasing for premium people movers, it seems like a good time.
The V-Class is expected to be priced over Rs 1 Crore ex-showroom. It will go up against models such as the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM and MG M9 and will sit firmly in the ultra-luxury MPV space.
Under the hood, the India-spec V-Class will have a 2.0 litre diesel engine. This motor is available in two versions globally.
The 220d produces 163hp and 380Nm while the more powerful 300d makes 237hp and 500Nm. Both are coupled with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available internationally, though Mercedes-Benz has not yet confirmed which setup India will get. The all-electric EQV is sold overseas but is unlikely to arrive here for now.
Design is still clean and upright with a boxy shape that focuses on space. The front has LED headlamps, a large grille with Mercedes star detailing and variant-specific bumper designs. The side profile emphasizes a large glass area and smooth surfaces, while the rear is equipped with vertical LED tail-lamps and a wide tailgate. Wheel designs vary by trim.
Inside, the V-Class has a familiar Mercedes layout with Dual 12.3 inch screens for infotainment and the driver display. Physical buttons are still there, which are preferred by many buyers. Features will include connected car tech, ADAS, 360 degree camera, ambient lighting, powered sliding doors and keyless entry.
Seating options are likely to include 6 and 7 seat layouts in either standard or long wheelbase form. In the top-spec 6-seat version, second-row captain seats have ventilation, heating, massage, reclining backrests, footrests, individual climate controls, USB ports and storage spaces.
With its focus on comfort, space and brand appeal, the V-Class is looking to make a strong play for buyers looking beyond the luxury SUV and sedan.