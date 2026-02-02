MG Majestor Debuts as Rakan in Middle East With Twin-Turbo Diesel 4WD Ahead of India Launch

Big SUVs still matter in India, especially to buyers who want size, road presence and serious capability. MG knows this well and its upcoming Majestor is supposed to play exactly that role. Ahead of its India launch on February 12, the SUV has already gone on sale in the Middle East under a different name.
In markets such as Kuwait, the Majestor is known as the MG Rakan. This makes it the first MG model to have an Arabic name. Rakan is derived from the word ‘Rukn’ which means strength or foundation and the name has been selected as a permanent identity, not a special edition. Mechanically and visually, the Rakan is identical to the SUV that will reach India in the form of the Majestor and will be sold permanently across MG’s Middle East dealerships.
Interestingly, the same SUV is sold under different names in global markets. Depending on the region, it is known as the Maxus D90 Max, Maxus Territory and LDV D90, which highlights MG’s long-standing practice of badge engineering for different markets.
Under the hood, the SUV runs on a 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine. It is coupled to an eight speed automatic gearbox and is available with a 4WD system as standard. Torque output goes up to 500 Nm, and the SUV also receives a proper off road setup with a transfer case and three locking differentials.
In terms of size, the Majestor is firmly in the large SUV space.
Important dimensions and capabilities include
- Length of just over 5 metres
- Wheelbase close to 2950 mm
- Ground clearance of 246 mm
- Wading depth rated at 550 mm
- Kerb weight of around 2.2 tonnes
- Payload capacity of up to 800 kg
It offers seating for seven with usable cargo space even when all rows are up. Boot capacity starts at around 343 litres and can be expanded significantly by folding the rear seats. With the third row folded, luggage space grows to around 1,350 litres and goes up to approximately 2,382 litres when both the second and third rows are folded.
Design wise, the SUV has a large grille, vertical LED DRLs, split headlamps and a strong, upright stance. The rear gets connected tail lamps, chunky bumpers and twin exhaust tips. The Middle East version looks cleaner at the back as it does not feature large ‘RAKAN’ lettering on the tailgate, unlike the India-bound Majestor which is expected to carry its name prominently.
Inside, the focus is obviously on comfort and features. Highlights include digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front and rear passenger seats, powered front seats, multi zone climate control, twin wireless charging pads, JBL sound system and premium cabin materials.
The Majestor was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in early 2025 and was originally expected to launch last year. After multiple test sightings across the country, MG has now confirmed its India debut for February 12, 2026.
The MG Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster in India and is expected to take on established players such as the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq. With its size, diesel power, full time hardware and feature list, it aims to offer a serious alternative in the D plus SUV segment.
If MG gets the pricing right, the Majestor could finally give buyers another strong option in a space that has seen very little change for years.