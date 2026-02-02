KTM 390 Adventure R Launched at Rs 3.78 Lakh

Buying an adventure bike is often about where you want to ride more than how fast you want to go. With the new KTM 390 Adventure R, KTM appears to be talking directly to people who enjoy rough roads, trails and proper off-road riding, not just highway touring.
KTM has now launched the 390 Adventure R in India at Rs 3.78 Lacs ex showroom Delhi. This makes it the most expensive and also the most off road focused version of the 390 Adventure lineup. Interestingly, it is priced lower than the standard 390 Adventure with tubeless spoke wheels.
What really separates the Adventure R from the regular model is the hardware underneath. It has the same suspension and wheel set-up as the international 390 Enduro R.
Key mechanical highlights
- 230 mm suspension travel at the front and rear
- WP Apex upside down fork and rear monoshock
- 21 inch front and 18 inch rear wheels
- Tubed Mitas Enduro Trail tyres
This configuration leads to a tall stance. The height of the seat is about 880 mm and the ground clearance is 272 mm. This obviously puts the Adventure R into hardcore territory and may not be suitable for shorter riders or daily use in the city.
It is powered by KTM’s proven 399 cc single-cylinder engine with an output of 46 PS and 39 Nm and is combined with a 6 speed gearbox. A bidirectional quickshifter is included. Performance is the same as the standard 390 Adventure, with the focus here being control rather than speed.
Features are mostly carried over
- Ride by wire throttle
- Off road riding mode
- Dual channel ABS Off road function
- TFT display 5 inch Bluetooth
- LED lighting
- 14 litre fuel tank
The bike comes in one colour scheme of Ceramic White and orange. With a full tank, the international version weighs about 176 kg, which is less than the standard India spec Adventure.
Bookings were briefly open online for Rs 1,999 and are expected to resume once KTM makes an official announcement.
For riders who value suspension travel, ground clearance and trail ability over comfort and ease, the KTM 390 Adventure R makes a strong case.