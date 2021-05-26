MG Hector Owners Report Over 95% Resale Value, Upgrade To The 2021 Variant!

MG Motor marked its India debut riding in on the Hector. The Hector wrote a pretty successful story for itself and the reasons were many. It became the very first connected car to land on our shores, at least in its price bracket. Other factors which contributed to its rise were its fabulous pricing, big size, potent powertrain and not to forget, a spacious, feature-loaded cabin. Finally, to back it all up with a long term peace of mind, MG offered a buyback plan for the product which was unmatched in the industry. The Hector, with all its salient features, racked up commendable sales figures in quick time, and to capitalize on its popularity, MG introduced the Hector facelift recently, accompanied by the updated version of the Hector Plus.

More details

In this short span of time, MG Motor India has earned something that even the established players of the game find hard to accomplish – brand loyalty. We have with us two curious cases of customers having received a rather incredible resale value for their Hectors. And guess what, they swapped their rides for a newer version of the Hector itself. Here’s what we know.

Case 1 – 96% resale value

The first case is of an owner who sold his previous iteration of the Hector and got himself the 2021 avatar of the same. What is worth noting here is that the owner managed to get around 96% resale value for the old Hector which is exemplary considering the fact that resale value of modern cars has come down, owing to the cut-throat competition and the wide array of options available in the market today. This time around, the owner wanted to opt for the top-of-the-line Sharp variant and had to shell out only INR 1.69 Lakh to bring home the 2021 Hector facelift. Sweet, sweet deal we would say!

Case 2 – 95% resale value

In this particular case, the owner upgraded to the 2021 iteration of the Hector Plus from the previous iteration of the Hector. For the uninitiated, Hector Plus comes with three rows of seats and can be had with either 6-seater or 7-seater configuration. The former boasts of captain seats in the middle while the latter makes do with bench seats in the middle row.

The customer got a net resale value of 95% for the Hector that he had purchased a year back. The customer managed to get around INR 15,60,000 for the 1-year-old car (Hector Smart DCT mid variant), which translates to 95% of the residual value. The customer also upgraded to Hector Plus Top Trim from Hector mid-trim at a marginal price of just INR 3 Lakh. Another fact to be noted is that the value of Rs. 15,60,000/- that the customer got for his 1-year-old car (Hector Smart DCT) is more than the value that the car was purchased closer to the launch of the car in India.

Hector and Hector Plus Facelift details

Hector 2021 is more evolved as it comes loaded with several first-in-segment features, dual-tone exteriors and interiors, and a plethora of options to choose from. The SUV gets an all-new Bold Thermopressed Front Chrome Grille, luxurious Champagne and Black Dual-Tone themed interior, 18-inch Stylish Dual-Tone Alloys, updated i-SMART with industry-first Hinglish voice commands and many more features that add to its value-for-money quotient.

Also read: Five Unique Features That Make The MG Gloster Stand Apart

The Hector, it would appear, commands an amazing resale value and in just a short span of time, MG Motor India has managed to earn tremendous customer loyalty, which is a commendable feat.