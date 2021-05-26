2021 Triumph Speed Twin Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Triumph Motorcycles is currently on a spree of updating its portfolio and the latest motorcycle to receive the green treatment will be the Speed Twin. Let us give you a brief insight into what the Speed Twin actually is. It is a gentleman’s superbike and as Triumph likes to put it, it is a performance-oriented modern classic. Triumph Motorcycles has teased the updated Speed Twin which is set to get unveiled on June 1, 2021, at 12:00 British Summer Time (BST), which will be 16:30 (IST).

More details

According to Triumph’s teaser, the new Speed Twin should be an updated machine in all aspects, which Triumph describes as “evolved in every dimension, with higher performance, better handling, higher specification and even more premium style and detailing.”

As is evident from the teaser, the Speed Twin will carry its retro silhouette and it can be seen carrying a circular theme throughout. It will get a circular headlamp, a circular analogue speedometer, circular indicators and circular mirrors. The previous iteration of the Speed Twin was a looker and there’s no denying this fact. We can expect Triumph to build on its strong aesthetic foundation and evolve its design even further while retaining its retroelements.

The previous iteration of the Speed Twin was powered by 1200cc SOHC, liquid-cooled engine that used to put down 97 PS of power at 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,950 rpm. Triumph has mentioned it in the teaser that the updated model will boast of ‘higher performance’. We can expect Triumph to deploy some mechanical wizardry and squeeze out more performance from the acclaimed mill. We can also expect the 2021 Speed Twin to utilize a more comprehensive electronics suite. The previous iteration of the same used to come with modern technology features like the Ride-by-wire technology, switchable ABS and Traction control, 3-riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport), Torque Assist Clutch, LED lighting, Twin-Dial Instrument Console, USB Charging and Immobilizer.

The Speed Twin received rave reviews from around the world. It had a very potent powertrain, sporty handling and not to forget its drop-dead gorgeous retro looks. But for some reason, it couldn’t do well in our country. We just hope that the updated Speed Twin finds some takers this time around because going by Triumph’s track record, we are in for a ride!