MG Gloster Turns Costlier Than Before!

When MG launched the Gloster SUV in India, its pricing certainly took us by surprise. MG Motor India showed us how aggressive pricing is actually done. The Gloster takes on the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4. MG recently rolled out a price hike for the Hector twins and now, the company has increased the prices of the Gloster SUV. It is the top-of-the-line Savvy variant that has seen its asking price increase by the biggest amount.

In the Indian market, MG Gloster is available in four trims levels – Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Also, the SUV is available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, with the total number of variants on offer being five.

The price of the base model (Super 7-seater) remains unchanged, while the ‘Smart 6-seater’ variant has undergone a price hike of Rs. 50,000. The Sharp trim (6-seater and 7-seater) has become dearer by Rs. 70,000, while the top-spec ‘Savvy 6-seater’ is now more expensive by Rs. 80,000.

The MG Gloster comes with a host of features like leather seats, a huge 12.3-inch infotainment system, which comes with the support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Gloster also gets an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, three-zone auto climate control, a fatigue reminder system, captain seats, LED cabin lights, panoramic sunroof, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 12 speakers and 64 different colour options for ambient lighting, to ensure a completely different driving experience. To make the city drives easy, MG has also equipped its Gloster with the new i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps and new apps. The MG Gloster SUV also comes with a set of 19-inch wheels.

And how can we not mention the coolest segment-first feature of MG Gloster, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It is a new feature for Indian customers, which not only enhances driving experience and safety, by assisting the driver, but it also allows the car to park itself in tight spots. Some of its key features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist amongst others like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). These features have raised the bar of the SUV’s in India, and we expect upcoming premium SUVs to ace some more driving aids.

On the performance front, the MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218bhp of power and 480Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with an on-demand 4WD system and four different off-road drive terrain modes called sand, rock, snow, and mud. It also gets three drive modes for city drives, namely- eco, sport and auto. It is available in four colour options- Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.