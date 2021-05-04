Bajaj Fluir And Fluor Trademark Registered; Could Be Used For Upcoming Electric Scooter

Bajaj Auto seems to be very occupied at the moment. The company recently launched the Pulsar NS 125 and Dagger Edge editions of the Pulsar 180, Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 220F. And now, Bajaj has trademarked the names Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir in India. According to the listings on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Patent Design & Trademarks website, the company registered to trademark both the names in February 2021, and they were approved in March 2021.

More details

Although we currently have no confirmation from the manufacturer’s end, it seems like the registered names could be baptized for Bajaj Auto’s future potential electric offerings.

Delving into details now, the name Fluor means something fluorescent, while, on the other hand, in Spanish, the word Fluir means to flow. If we think in that way, they would be pretty good names for an electric two-wheeler. Bajaj Auto forayed in the EV game with the Chetak electric scooter and going by the stats, it has turned out to be a successful venture. Bajaj recently opened the booking window for the Chetak and the latest development in that regard is that the bookings are closed already. The Bajaj Chetak is a synonymous name in almost every traditional middle-class Indian family and in its latest electric avatar, quite popular as well.

As for the possibility of the names being used for an EV product line — it seems to be the most probable, on account of the fact that the company’s current line-up of IC engine-powered vehicles doesn’t appear in need of an all-new brand. Plus, Bajaj Auto, KTM, and Husqvarna are anyway looking to expand their range of electric vehicles. In fact, Husqvarna and KTM already intend to use Bajaj Chetak Electric’s platform to develop their own electric scooters. So, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that Bajaj may do that as well.

The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. It takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack. Bajaj could utilize the same platform to carve out another EV but it could be more affordable than the Chetak.