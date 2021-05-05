Fourth-Gen Skoda Fabia Marks Its Global Debut!

Skoda has finally taken the wraps off the fourth generation Fabia. The popular hatchback’s unveiling took place in Prague. It is being reported that the new Fabia will hit the showrooms sometime later this year but the word regarding its India arrival is that it won’t be landing here anytime soon. Skoda India’s bossman Zac Hollis has made it pretty evident in the past. It used to exist here before but Skoda had to pull the plug on it because of low sales but we believe that the new Fabia has the potential to make its rival camp worry.

Design and proportions

The all-new Fabia is 4,017mm long, 1,780mm wide but sits slightly lower though at 1,465mm. The wheelbase is now 2,564mm long while the boot carrying capacity has also increased to 380 litres.

The new Fabia has a set of flat front headlights and a wide grille, which has a chrome frame and black ribs. Skoda has also upgraded the wheels with larger ones with new design elements. The 2021 Fabia sits on a range of tyres – from 14 inches to 18 inches, depending on the variants. At the rear, the two-part LED taillights for the first time stand out.

Cabin

The overall layout of the new Fabia’s cabin bears lots of similarities with the new-gen Octavia. For starters, the two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is identical to its premium sedan sibling. The large, free-standing display in the interior of the Skoda Fabia 2022 may somewhat remind one of the Skoda Kushaq SUV cabin. The infotainment system and other features can be conveniently used through touch controls on the screen.

The new Fabia gets an infotainment display measuring 9.2 inches. In addition, the Fabia can optionally be equipped with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. Skoda also offers optional comfort features like a heated windshield and a heated steering wheel.

Specs and safety

Skoda offers a total of five engine options for the Fabia. This includes 1.0-litre, three-cylinder MPI EVO in two power tunes – 64bhp and 79bhp, and the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI EVO engine in two power tunes – 94bhp and 109bhp. The 1.5 TSI four-cylinder, with a power output of 148bhp (150 PS), is the new range-topping engine for the Fabia. Its active cylinder technology (ACT) reduces fuel consumption as well as CO2 emissions.

As far as safety is concerned, the 2021 Fabia offers a second level of autonomous driving feature, a Travel Assist system that also includes lane tracking and adaptive cruise control features. Automatic parking and emergency braking system are among other important features.