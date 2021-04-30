Report: Premium Car Owners Trade Their Rides For The MG ZS EV!

Time changes everything, and like everything else in life, even in the automotive scheme of things, change is the only constant. The gradual emergence of electric vehicles is testimony to the fact that the electric revolution is a real thing and it is definitely happening. In India though, the shift isn’t that enormous but we have started to see more and more electric vehicles out on the streets. Talking about fully electric vehicles available in the country today, the MG ZS EV is among the more popular ones. In a recent development, some owners of premium luxury brands sold their cars to bring home the MG ZS electric car. Surprised? Even we were, at first. Read on!

Swapping premium badges for electric

There is no denying the fact that the current infrastructure doesn’t allow most of us to own an electric vehicle, but despite those challenges, people seem keen on adopting electric power, even if what they’re swapping it for is a premium German brand. While it’s hard to believe, three luxury car owners replaced their prized possessions with the MG ZS EV.

The cars that they had prior to the ZS EV are renowned for their luxury. One owner had a Mercedes CLA 200 CDI which he sold for INR 13 Lakh and brought home MG’s electric offering while another owner sold his Mercedes B Class Hatchback for INR 9 Lakh and got himself an MG ZS EV. The third owner in question had a Volvo S60. The reasons behind this could be many. Electric cars are known for being a lot more environmentally friendly than their ICE counterparts. And then there’s the satisfaction of driving something that propels you from a standstill manically, right from 0 rpm, thanks to that abundant torque from the electric motor.

Specs and features

Talking about the ZS EV, in its latest form, it boasts of a new 44.5 kWh HT (Hi-Tech) battery pack which takes its certified range to over 400 kilometres, 419 kms to be precise. MG once again states that the battery pack has been tested extensively and under varying weather conditions. The carmaker is confident of a range of between 300 and 400 kilometres – depending on driving habits and terrain, among other factors – in real-world conditions. The maximum power output continues to be at 142 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque.

As India’s first pure electric internet SUV, it adopts MG signature global design cues and comes loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 Filter, and more. Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.