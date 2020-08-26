MG Hector Plus Becomes More Expensive As Introductory Offer Ends

MG Hector Plus SUV was launched in India a month ago and was enjoying an introductory price since then. The offers have finally ended and the company has now hiked its price, by up to Rs. 45000. The base diesel variant receives the highest price hike, of Rs. 45000, while the other petrol variants also get more expensive by, Rs. 25,000. Overall, the Hector Plus now costs between Rs. 13.75 lakh to 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost Rs.80,000 costlier than the original 5-seater MG Hector. MG Hector Plus Variants Old Price(Petrol) Old Prices(Diesel) New Prices(Petrol) New Prices(Diesel) Style 13.49 lakh 14.44 lakh 13.74 lakh 14.90 lakh Super N.A 15.65 lakh N.A 15.70 lakh Smart 16.65 lakh 17.15 lakh 16.70 lakh 17.20 lakh Sharp 18.21 lakh 18.54 lakh 18.35 lakh 18.70 lakh

About the Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus is not another extended version of MG Hector. Both models share the same 2750mm wheelbase. Although Hector Plus is slightly more longer by 65mm, due to its hefty bumpers and slightly changed design. The Hector Plus comes with 17-inch wheels which looks quite small on this rather huge SUV.

The Hector Plus offers plenty of space and premiumness in the middle row, finished in tan leather upholstery with contrast stitching, the captain’s chairs look very welcoming and comfortable. Third-row passengers get their own AC controls and overall, it is quite a comfy vehicle.

Power and Performance

The Hector Plus is available with three engines. A 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual, producing 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque; a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch auto, producing 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque; and 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system and 6-speed manual churning 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Features

Hector Plus comes with a large 10.4-inch touchscreen system, offering MG’s new ‘chit-chat’ feature that includes pre-recorded responses to questions. Also, in this era of connected tech, Hector Plus comes with over 55 connected features. Other than that, the Hector Plus, in top-spec variant, also features a panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, eight-colour ambient lighting, an Infinity audio system and useful 360-degree parking camera. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, auto headlamps and wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear parking sensors.