MG Gives A Sneak Peek At Facelifted ZS EV’s Interiors!

Recently, MG gave us our first look at the facelifted ZS EV’s exteriors which give us an idea of what to expect from it. Though there are a lot of questions that are yet to be answered, MG has partly revealed the interior of the 2022 ZS EV. The new ZS EV will share its interiors with the Astor including the color of the upholstery. The ZS EV facelift will get a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play as standard. Let’s take a look at what else the updated ZS EV will offer:

MG ZS EV Facelift: What to expect

The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper, and a new taillight design. The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The rear seat gets a center armrest and A/C vents. One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor.

The center stage is taken up by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations. It might get an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, digital instrument cluster, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The updated ZS EV will also feature a suite of ADAS features that the Astor offers. The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range. Globally, it gets a 51kWh battery pack for the base variant which is good for 317 km of range under the WLTP test conditions. We expect MG to bring in this battery pack with an improved range of over 400 km under Indian test conditions. For reference, the outgoing car was available with a 44.5kWh battery pack that was good for a 261km range in Europe.