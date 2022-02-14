Audi Expands Its Certified Pre-Owned Business To South Mumbai

Audi India has been focusing a lot on certified pre-owned car business with a new Audi-approved preowned cars showroom every month in different parts of the country. Now, to expand their network, Audi has opened a new Audi-approved preowned showroom in Lower Parel, in South Mumbai. The showroom is spread over 3000sq.ft that can fit up to 6 cars for display. Audi has also mentioned that each car will undergo stringent quality checks, mechanical bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks for a smooth experience for customers. Audi has also mentioned that Customers will also be offered 24×7 Roadside Assistance through the Audi Approved: Plus program.

Official Statement

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Mumbai is a key market for us, and we have observed a steady surge in demand for pre-owned luxury cars. This is our home city and today, we are extremely happy to open a new facility in the heart of South Mumbai — in Kamla Mills. I am certain that this new showroom will cater to the ever-growing demand for pre-owned cars in Mumbai and I am pleased to share that we continue our expansion with more facilities in the surrounding areas as well as other cities across the country.”

Commenting on the newly inaugurated showroom, Amit Jain, Audi Mumbai South, said, “We have had a long-standing relationship with the Audi brand and are elated to take it further with the new Audi Approved: plus showroom in Kamala Mills. We look forward to welcoming customers and offering them a top-notch brand experience.”

Audi India: Recent Launches

The facelifted Q7 has been launched in two variants- Premium Plus and Technology which are priced at ₹80 lakh and ₹88.33 lakhs respectively. The Q7 facelift will be powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This power unit is mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission. The car produces 340HP of power and 500Nm of torque. Power is put down by all four wheels thanks to the Quattro AWD system. The company also claims that the car has an all-electric range of 43Km, because of the hybrid system.