Harley Davidson Sets A New Record In India!

Harley Davidson has set a new endurance record in India with the recently launched Sportster S! On 5th Feb 2022, the test was started at 1500hrs. The test included 31 pit stops with fuel refill, rider change and after every 1000km, a tire was changed. Each one of the riders completed six runs with 100km on each run. On average, the team clocked 130.9km/hr over 24hr for this achievement. At the end of the endurance run, the bike covered 3141 km in 24 hours! For this Endurance test specifically, a 1.74 km high-speed oval track was chosen.

Official Statement

Speaking about the experience Ravi Avalur, Head – Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp said, “We recently took the Harley-Davidson® Pan America™ to the highest unpaved motorable road in the world and that inspired us to do something uniquely different with the new Harley-Davidson® Sportster™ S. The team at CIT and Hero MotoSports Team Rally stepped in with all their experience and helped us complete this extremely challenging attempt. It is a strong testament to the quality of this H-D motorcycle to have successfully endured the test and gone further than any other motorcycle in the country in 24 hours.”

A quick recap

The Sportster S is a big bike with fat tires stretched over 5-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. The bike gets a rectangular LED headlight with a small mudguard at the front. Along the side, the think high-mount exhaust pipes grab all the attention. This time the company badge has been replaced by a decal that carries the brand name on both sides of the fuel tank.

This bike gets the Revolution Max 1250T powertrain. It is powered by a 1252cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC and VVA this unit puts out 121HP of power and 125Nm of torque. The braking duties are performed by discs at both ends, with Brembo radial mono-block four-piston calipers. The Sportster S also features a host of present-day tech. The bike comes with a 4-inch TFT display, with Bluetooth Connectivity and Moving Maps Navigation.

It gets three selectable driving modes; Road, Rain, and Sport; with two custom modes for added personalization. Apart from this the bike also gets Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to enable Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS). The Sportster S is priced at ₹15,51,000 (ex-showroom).