Mahindra XEV 9S New Details: Harman Kardon Audio, 5 Screens & Premium Cabin Tech Revealed

Mahindra has been drip-feeding information about the XEV 9S, and with each teaser, the picture gets a little clearer as to what this new three-row electric SUV will offer. The update confirms something people expected, but it’s still good to hear it directly from Mahindra – the XEV 9S will get a Harman Kardon sound system. It’s the same setup that has already been deployed on the XEV 9e and the BE 6, comes with multiple sound modes along with lighting that changes with the music.
The ambient lighting itself will be a multi-colour system and users will be able to adjust different lighting zones throughout the cabin. The idea seems to be to create a more personalized and relaxed space, especially since the car has a lot of screens and a very modern cabin layout.
Some of the major highlights shown thus far have included:
- Harman Kardon audio with dedicated sound modes
- Ambient lighting is linked with the music
- Five screens inside the cabin
- Panoramic sunroof
- Black interior theme
- Large boot and a usable frunk
The teaser also confirms that the XEV 9S will get rear screens for entertainment purposes as well. These are likely to be available on higher variants only and could run the same interface as the front screens. From what has been shown so far, the system looks like it was designed in a way that second-row passengers get most functions, including media, navigation, and possibly even vehicle information.
The development path has been long for the XEV 9S. First it appeared as the XUV.e8, then took the name XEV 7e, and now finally gets into production as the XEV 9S. Mechanically too, it’s expected to have a lot in common with the XEV 9e and the BE 6. This electric SUV sits on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, which is dedicated to electric models, and will see both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.
The pricing is expected to fall anywhere between ₹21 lakh to ₹30 lakh, which puts this model in competition with the Tata Harrier EV, BYD eMax 7, and high-end variants of the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.
In other words, Mahindra appears to be targeting a mix of space, features, and strong road presence. With five screens, two battery options, and a premium audio setup, the XEV 9S is shaping up to be one of the most feature-packed electric SUVs in its segment. The full picture will become clearer soon, but the direction is already visible — a tech-heavy, family-sized EV built for people who want space and plenty of equipment.