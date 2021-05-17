MG And PayTm To Deploy 100 Hector Ambulances In Nagpur And Vidarbha

If there’s one thing that this pandemic has taught us, it has to be that we can only overcome this rather gloomy phase by putting in collective efforts. Automotive manufacturers are also leaving no stones unturned in playing their part in this raging battle against the pandemic. In the same wake, MG Motor India and PayTm have announced that they will be donating 100 Hector Ambulances. The Ambulances will be deployed in Nagpur and VIdharba.

The move comes after Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, requested the same for the aforementioned regions. The company has immediately delivered eight units of the ambulance to Nagpur local authorities upon the appeal by the minister, while the remaining units will be provided at the earliest.

The Hector Ambulances are custom-built by the carmaker at its Halol plant in Gujarat by its engineering team. They are equipped with modern life-saving equipment such as an auto-loading stretcher, oxygen system with cylinder, jump seat for an attendant, fire extinguisher, medicine cabinet with 5 parameter monitor, an inverter with battery additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and medical equipment.

MG has previously donated Hector ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol. The MG Hector and the Hector Plus comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We are extremely proud that the minister has called for our support at this critical time. We have immediately deposited eight of the 100 requested Hector ambulance units.”

MG Motor India recently also donated 200 sustainable beds to the COVID-19 affected people with the support of Credihealth. These beds are built using hard cardboard material and have a waterproof coating on them. They are also completely biodegradable. MG Motor India will be procuring these beds from a Gujarat-based company, namely Aryan Paper Mills. Since 2020, Aryan Mills has provided these sustainable beds to the Indian Army, Bombay Municipal Corporation, Indian Navy, and a few other private entities.

Under its community service umbrella MG SEWA, the carmaker is driving various initiatives. In April 2021, it had also joined hands with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat and supported in increasing the production of oxygen by 15% per hour at one of the latter’s plants in Vadodara within a week of the partnership.