Jeep Grand Commander Leaked Ahead Of Its Official Debut

Manufacturers are having a hard time in keeping their new launches under wraps. Leaked images have become a regular affair and have claimed another victim in the form of Jeep Grand Commander. The leaked images have confirmed that the new 7-seater SUV from the FCA Group will indeed be called the Grand Commander. Jeep will first officially unveil the Grand Commander in China, in the same manner as the Compass facelift.

More details

The updated 5-seater Compass was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 17.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Like we mentioned earlier, the Grand Commander will be based on the Compass facelift.

Looks

To make it visually different from its smaller sibling, Jeep has incorporated some aesthetic changes on the outside but the overall silhouette remains the same as the Compass. For instance, the Grand Commander will make use of larger doors to make the ingress and egress comparatively easier. The Grand Commander looks a bit more mature than the Compass, all thanks to its revised front fascia which includes slightly redesigned headlamps a more upright 7-slat grille, larger doors, lowered roof line, extended overhang and sharply designed rear bumper and tailgate. The rear section of the new Jeep 7-seater SUV looks similar to the Grand Wagoneer concept.

The overall length, width and height of the Jeep Commander SUV will stand at 4895mm, 1896mm and 1754mm respectively.

Expected specs

Talking about its expected specs, it will most likely borrow the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which does the job in the Compass. In the Compass, the diesel unit is tuned to deliver around 173 horses but we could see a bigger number in the case of the Patriot, to ferry around the extra heft. Reports also suggest that Jeep could also make use of Wrangler’s 2.0-litre high power turbo petrol engine which churns out 268 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission. It could also make use of a hybrid powertrain.

It is expected to land here sometime later this year but that all depends on the timeline. The pandemic is playing a little spoilsport but we can expect it to dial back its fierceness in the coming few months. Once launched, the Grand Commander will lock horns with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

