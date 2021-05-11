Report: MG ZS EV Becomes The 7th Highest Selling Electric Vehicle In Norway!

When a manufacturer rolls out a new vehicle, it takes some time for the vehicle to gain traction and to churn out good sales numbers. Even more so, when we are talking about EVs. Electric vehicles come with their own set of limitations, primarily being their range. But modern-day EVs have shown us that they can be as practical as their ICE-powered counterparts. Take the MG ZS EV for example. The ZS EV is considered to be the best bet in the mainstream EV space in India and reports suggest that it has found many homes in European nations since it entered the continent in 2019.

More details

Not only UK, the ZS EV’s sales in the world’s top EV adopting nation – Norway have also been on a strong trajectory.

In April 2021, car sales in leading EV adoption nation Norway comprised of 55% EVs – the best ratio in the world. Including plug-ins, the figure exceeded 80%.

The stats

The top selling EVs in Norway during April 2021 (and YTD Jan-April 2021) are:

Volkswagen ID.4 – 1,824 (2,684 YTD) Tesla Model 3 – 4 (2,570 YTD) Audi e-tron – 668 (2,450 YTD) Polestar 2 – 469 (1,730 YTD) Nissan LEAF – 313 (1,678 YTD) Mercedes-Benz EQC – 378 (1,591 YTD) MG ZS EV – 187 (1,047 YTD) BMW i3 – 225 (716 YTD)

The sales figures for MG ZS EV which notched 7th position overall in Norway so far this year are consistent across the European region. Similar trends were seen for the ZS EV’s sales in The Netherlands, Iceland, and Denmark alongside other regions. Europe has recently become the largest EV market across the globe. Sales of electric cars in Europe soared 137% year on year to 1.4 million units in 2020. EV sales jumped 41% to 3 million electric cars in 2020 globally, revealed IEA’s Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2021. The report suggests the cascading economic recessions, triggered by the pandemic did not have much impact on the electric car buyers even as the global automobile market contracted 16% in 2020.

MG ZS EV: Details

The MG ZS EV turns out to be a truly affordable, family-friendly EV. It is also the first affordable EV to achieve a Five-Star Euro NCAP rating with its comprehensive safety equipment. The ZS EV can zoom from 0 KM per hour to 100 KM per hour in as little as 8.5 seconds. You can further charge it up to 80% in 50 minutes at any of MG’s super-fast charging stations.

Also read: MG ZS EV: What Makes It The Best Mainstream Electric Car In India

The carmaker also provides a home charger for free to its customers. The internet-based EV also ensures that you can access MG’s next-gen technology suite i-SMART seamlessly. A panoramic sunroof and PM 2.5 filter further provide delight in the cabin. In India as well, the EV market has doubled in 2020. The MG ZS EV found 1,500 buyers during the financial year April 2020 – March 2021.