VinFast Is Coming for India’s Electric Scooter Market in 2026 – Chetak, iQube Should Be Worried?

Vinfast is preparing to enter the fast-growing electric scooter market in India, and this move feels carefully planned rather than rushed. Vietnamese brand has already hit the headlines with its electric cars and scooters are the next step in its India journey.
The company will introduce its electric scooters in the second half of 2026. The festive season is being seen as a strong window, though the final timing will depend on readiness. Unlike some brands that bring global models as is, Vinfast is developing scooters specifically for Indian conditions.
This is important because India’s two wheeler market is very different. Road conditions, charging access, daily commute distances and price sensitivity all play a big role. Vinfast has spent more than a year studying these factors before locking product plans.
Manufacturing will happen at Vinfast’s plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Although the facility already manufactures electric cars such as the VF6 and VF7, a different production line is being established to produce two wheelers.
Key manufacturing details
- Dedicated two wheeler manufacturing line at the Tamil Nadu plant
- Long term production capacity target of up to 10 lakh units per year
- High level of localisation including batteries motors and key components
- Ongoing discussions with Indian supplier partners
- Evaluation of government incentive schemes such as PLI and PM E DRIVE
Such localisation is expected to assist Vinfast in maintaining costs and making its scooters affordable.
The new scooters will be volume oriented models that will be used on a daily basis. No performance figures have been disclosed yet, but efficiency reliability and running costs will be the priority.
Vinfast scooters will take on strong players like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather Energy when they are launched. Service reach and long term support will be just as important as the product itself.
Vinfast is clearly thinking long term. If execution matches intent, its scooters could become a serious option for Indian buyers looking beyond familiar names.