Mercedes Maybach-VLS Luxury MPV Coming Soon!

Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to bring something very different in the luxury space. We have got early details about the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach VLS and it clearly shows a shift in how luxury cars are shaping up. Till now, top end models were mostly big sedans or SUVs, but this new model takes a different route with a full size luxury van setup. It focuses more on space, comfort and rear seat experience, which is now becoming important in many markets.
What is coming
This is the first Maybach MPV from the brand. The VLS will sit at the top of the brand’s lineup along with models like the S Class and GLS.
- First Maybach MPV ever
- Positioned as a top flagship model
- Will rival the Lexus LM
- Electric only powertrain
The standard VLS is expected first, and the Maybach version will come later.
Platform and timeline
The new model will share its base with the VLE electric van, as part of the brand’s new van range.
- Standard VLS expected to arrive by the end of 2026
- Maybach VLS is likely to follow around 2027
- Based on new VAN EA electric platform
Battery and range details are not confirmed yet, but larger battery packs are expected compared to the VLE.
Cabin focus
This vehicle is clearly made for rear seat comfort. The focus is more on passengers.
- Lounge style seating setup
- Possible captain seats or facing seats
- Massage, heating and ventilation functions
- High quality leather and wood finish
- Strong focus on space and comfort
The aim is to give a relaxed cabin feel, almost like a private lounge.
Features expected
A lot of high end features are expected based on the concept version.
- Large rear entertainment screen up to 65 inch
- 4K display with split screen support
- 42 speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos
- Ambient lighting with music sync
- Rear privacy setup with sunshades
- Fridge and premium extras like glass holders
Air suspension is also expected to improve ride comfort.
Why this matters
Luxury vans are getting popular in some markets because of space and comfort. This model will directly compete with options like the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.
- More space than sedans
- Flexible seating layouts
- Better comfort for long travel
- Focus on rear seat experience
Conclusion
The Maybach VLS takes a different path compared to traditional luxury cars. Instead of focusing on the driver, it puts full attention on the people sitting at the back. That changes the whole experience of how this vehicle will be used.
It also highlights how space and comfort are becoming more important than just design or performance in this segment. With its electric setup and large cabin, it is built more for relaxed travel rather than fast driving.