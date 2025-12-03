Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet Prototype Revealed – The Rugged Icon Returns in a Bold New Form!

Mercedes-Benz is bringing back the G-Class Cabriolet after well over a decade. The latest prototype showcases a modern take on the classic drop-top SUV. Gone is the old short-wheelbase, two-door format in favor of a four-door SUV with a retractable soft-top that maintains the unmistakable boxy profile.
The prototype images show that the G-Class Cabriolet retains many signature features of the G-Class:
- Flat hood and a tall, upright stance
- Flared wheel arches and doors shaped like slabs with protecting bars
- A side hinged rear door with a spare wheel mounted outside
The roof redesign flows cleanly into the silhouette, delivering a look that’s both chic and practical. Despite the updates, interior space is expected to stay generous, making it comfortable for long trips and family use.
Powertrain and Performance
Official details of the engine have not been announced yet. The prototype gives a hint of a combustion setup with a rear differential, there is also a possibility of an electric option using EQ technology. The Cabriolet should maintain the off-road capabilities of the G-Class, including all-wheel drive. The currently offered G-Class petrol uses a 4.0-liter V8 good for approximately 605 PS and 850 Nm of torque, and a top speed of about 220 km/h – a benchmark the new drop-top could achieve or beat.
Interior and Features
Inside, the G-Class Cabriolet should have all the modern tech imaginable while retaining its rugged look:
- Dual 11.6-inch screens with latest MBUX
- Burmester 3D surround sound system with 18 speakers
- Wireless phone tethering and charging
Advanced driver assistance systems such as blind spot assist, adaptive high beam, active lane keeping, steering assist
Comfort-oriented tech includes – dash cam, automatic park assist, etc.
History and Inspiration
The first G-Class Cabriolet was introduced on the roads in 1979 as a two-door SUV with a manually operated canvas roof. Mercedes continued with plush variants such as Maybach G 650 Landaulet and highly limited Brabus Cabriolets, underlining the long-lasting desire for an open-top luxury G-Class.
Looking Ahead
The new G-Class Cabriolet is currently being tested in Austria, with winter trials planned in Sweden. While a formal debut date hasn’t been announced, the new Cabriolet is set to combine the iconic design of the G-Class, contemporary luxury and off-road capability with the thrill of open-top driving.
The G-Class Cabriolet aims to be an elegant, versatile, yet powerful SUV that manages to combine heritage and innovation in ways only Mercedes can pull off.