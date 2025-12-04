Lexus RX ‘Exquisite’ Grade Launched in India at Rs 89.99 Lakh — New Features, More Comfort, More Luxury

Lexus has expanded its RX range in India with a new variant called the RX 350h ‘Exquisite’ grade. On paper, it’s simply an addition, but an important one for buyers seeking a refined luxury SUV that offers much-needed variety in features and price. With this new grade, Lexus is seeking to make the line-up wider, more accessible, and more tuned to what Indian buyers expect from a premium hybrid SUV.
Priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new RX 350h Exquisite grade will serve as the entry point into the RX family, slotting in below the Mark Levinson-equipped 350h and sportier, more powerful RX 500h F-Sport+.
Updated RX Pricing (Ex-Showroom India)
- RX 350h Exquisite (New) – Rs 89,99,000
- RX 350h – Mark Levinson (New) – Rs 92,02,000
- RX 500h F-Sport+ – Mark Levinson: Rs 1,09,46,000
At the heart of the new grade is Lexus’ hybrid system built around a 2.5-litre inline-4 petrol engine, which is coupled to a high-output motor and a bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery. The focus is on smooth power delivery, good fuel economy, and an easy driving feel – something Lexus has always been known for.
Inside, the cabin continues with a premium and relaxed theme.
Key highlights include:
- Spacious interior
- 10-way power seats
- Heated and ventilated front and rear seats
- Ambient lighting
These comfort-oriented features are intended to make even everyday commutes feel more relaxed.
For performance-loving buyers, the RX 500h F-Sport+ is still the more exciting choice. It has a 2.4-litre turbo-hybrid setup, a 6-speed automatic transmission and an eAxle at the rear. Technologies such as DIRECT4 and Dynamic Rear Wheel Steering provide it with sharp responses and stable handling.
The RX range also includes the 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, Lexus Safety System+, radar cruise control, blind spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert and other key safety features.
From January to November this year, the RX line-up has been increased by 12%, with SUVs contributing almost 40% of Lexus India’s total performance – showing a strong demand in the segment.
Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi said the new grade reflects the brand’s focus on luxury, design, sustainability and offering guests more choices.
With this update, the RX portfolio is broader and more flexible, offering something for comfort-seekers, tech-focused buyers and those who want performance with hybrid efficiency. It is another step in Lexus’ approach to building its footprint in the luxury SUV market in India while maintaining the premium and guest-first experience.