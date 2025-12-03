Honda’s 2026 CB125R Shines in 4 Stunning New Colours — You Won’t Believe How Sleek It Looks!

For 2026, Honda has given its smallest CB model, the CB125R, a mild update, and the big highlight this time around is its new colour palette. There are four fresh shades, giving this bike a nice mix of bold and calm tones. Nothing has changed in the mechanical department, but the cosmetic update does make the motorcycle feel a bit more lively for the new year.
Available Colors for the CB125R:
- Matt Rock Gray
- Matt Lucent Silver Metallic
- Zefiro Blue Metallic
- Matt Pearl Diaspro Red
All four colours make the bike look clean and the overall design still makes you think a lot about the CB300R which Honda sold in India earlier. It has that neat blend of modern and retro touches — a sharp fuel tank, slim tail section and the familiar round LED headlamp. The proportions remain compact and the bike still feels like a stylish little street machine instead of a basic commuter.
Powering the bike is the same 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 15bhp, coupled to a five-speed gearbox. Honda hasn’t changed anything here, which is fine because the engine was already known for being smooth and easy to ride. It also continues with a four-valve head, which helps it to breathe better at higher revs.
On the hardware side, the CB125R is still quite premium for its segment. It still gets 41mm Showa SFF forks, 296mm front disc, four piston brake caliper and IMU based, lean sensitive ABS, all really rare for a 125cc bike. The kerb weight is only 130kg, making it very light and ideal for quick use in the city or for everyday commuting.
As far as India is concerned, chances of this model coming here are still very slim. Pricing it competitively would be very difficult, especially when Honda already has strong sellers such as the SP 125 and Shine 125, and even the CB125 Hornet in international markets. These models are already covering the 125cc segment well for Honda in our price-sensitive market.
In other words, the 2026 CB125R is still the same motorcycle as before, just with new colours. It continues to look smart, feels light on its feet, and carries premium hardware for its size. It’s a neat little update for global markets, even if we may never see it on Indian roads.