Mercedes Benz Opens up 2 State of the Art Outlets in Kolkata

The star that everybody is after, the best selling luxury brand in India has opened doors to two brand new dealerships in the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata. Inaugurated by Mr Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Mr Sanjay Thakker, Chairman, Group Landmark, the luxury brand has further enhanced its presence in the eastern side of the country. This dealership is Benchmark Cars’ third outlet in Kolkata and the seventh one for Mercedes-Benz in East and North-East India. Spread across 20,300 sq. ft. the showroom itself occupies 13,000 sq. feet. These outlets will cater to the ever-rising number of customers in the Kolkata region.

The outlets represent an investment of over INR 10 Crore and were built in a time period of 5 months. The service facility covers an area of 20,300 square feet. In this huge area, you shall find 12 service bays for body & paint which can service as many as 1,500 cars every year. Moreover, 20 professionally trained staff shall take care of the customer’s requirements. The service facility also boasts a fully air-conditioned interactive reception and service bay and also has café Mercedes, dedicated zone for Mercedes-Benz merchandise and driver’s lounge along with elements of digital service drive to ensure convenience to the customers.

The 13,000 sq. ft. showroom is large enough to accommodate 11 display cars and has one dedicated delivery bay. A team of 40 staff members will handle all the needs of the customers. The showroom also boasts of Café Mercedes, Customer Lounge and a dedicated Mercedes-Benz accessories and merchandise section for the enthusiasts of the brand. Certain design elements of the showroom include handpicked cloth based Patachitra paintings adorns the walls of the showroom giving it an elegant touch and showcasing the region’s rich tradition of art and painting along with the elegance of modern luxury associated with Mercedes-Benz, hollow structured LED cooling lights have been used in the showroom for artistic appeal.