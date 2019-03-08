Bajaj Pulsar 180 F Launched, Gets Projector Headlamp

One of the most popular Bajaj motorcycles to be made available in our market is the Pulsar 220F. Packed with a powerful engine and a semi-faired design, the Pulsar 220F just hit the right spot. This special motorcycle, however, comes with a rather hefty price tag. To make the styling of this bike more accessible, Bajaj will now offer a new Pulsar 180F motorcycle which borrows design elements from its elder sibling. The cosmetic changes are accompanied by a small price bump, customers will have to pay INR 87,450 for the Pulsar 180F. Compared to the standard bike, the Pulsar 180F comes at a premium of about INR 2,000.

The fairing on the new 180F also comes with the projector headlamp setup, a feature which the Pulsar 220F is very well known for. Unlike the larger sibling, the 180F does not get an oil-cooler and uses a conventional air-cooled engine. It is interesting to note that Bajaj has both the standard and the ‘F’ variant on sale but is yet to introduce ABS in the model. With the deadline for the new safety norms coming in very soon, we expect Bajaj to provide an ABS unit very soon on this model.

Power will continue to come from the 178.6 cc air-cooled, DTS-i engine which is tuned to generate 17.02 PS and 14.22 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed gearbox. This power is taken care of by a dual disc brake setup, with 260 mm discs in the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The chassis is suspended by a telescopic fork in the front and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear which comes with 5 steps of adjustment.

