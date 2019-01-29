Mercedes Benz to Focus on Tier II and Tier III Cities, Kicks off Brand Tour 2019

Mercedes Benz has been a leader of the premium car segment in our country. Celebrating 25 years in the Indian market space, the German brand recently entered the luxury MPV market With a great network of sale and service already present in top tier I cities already, the German brand now has tier II and tier III cities in their sight. As of now, Mercedes Benz does not have a presence in these cities, but the demand for the premium badge of a Merc has been on a rise. In an attempt to establish themselves in these cities, Mercedes has now commenced the ‘Brand Tour 2019’ which would give patrons the three-pointed star experience right on their doorstep.

This tour from Mercedes Benz has been kicked off from Ghandhidham, Gujarat and will cover 25 unique locations, all in tier II and tier III cities of India. This tour will be conducted in cities like Anand, Varanasi, Amravathi, Panipat, Amritsar, Tirupur, etc and many more. The 25 cities, denote the luxury brand’s 25-year presence in the country. This tour would give potential customers a chance to see, feel and test drive the cars from the luxury brand before they can book it on the spot. Moreover, Mercedes will also showcase the capabilities of their SUVs on a customised playground, further compelling customers to get one.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “With ‘Best Never Rest’ as our motto for 2019, we aim to further deepen our commitment towards our patrons in Tier II and Tier III cities of India. The focus of this unique ‘Brand Tour’ experience is to reach out to potential customers in these emerging markets, who aspire to own a Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with customer-centricity and Brand Tour is one such concept, which helps create a stronghold in the potential tier II and III markets. This is the 3rd edition of Mercedes-Benz Brand Tour and we are confident that the initiative will help the brand to further expand its footprint and penetrate deeper into the dynamic Indian market. It will remain our objective to expand our network beyond the metros and develop the market.”